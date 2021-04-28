Prince Charles charity joins efforts to send aid to India

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles says he is “deeply saddened” by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India, and urged people to back a charity appeal to buy oxygen equipment to help the stricken nation. In a message to the people of India, the heir to the throne said that “as India has helped others, so now must we help India.” Britain has a huge Indian diaspora community of about 1.4 million people, and many have sought to support their home country during this crisis. Meanwhile a first British government shipment of 200 pieces of medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi Tuesday, and the rest is due to arrive by Friday.