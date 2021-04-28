Skip to Content

Prince Charles charity joins efforts to send aid to India

New
11:54 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles says he is “deeply saddened” by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India, and urged people to back a charity appeal to buy oxygen equipment to help the stricken nation. In a message to the people of India, the heir to the throne said that “as India has helped others, so now must we help India.” Britain has a huge Indian diaspora community of about 1.4 million people, and many have sought to support their home country during this crisis. Meanwhile a first British government shipment of 200 pieces of medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi Tuesday, and the rest is due to arrive by Friday. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content