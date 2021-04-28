Sunnybrook Church Hope Center receives $15,000 donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jensen Subaru donated over $15,000 to Sunnybrook Church Hope Center's Share the Love Event.

That money will go towards feeding family's in need all over Siouxland.

The Hope Center has been giving away meals to those in need since January of 2020. Through the pandemic, they have done both in-person and drive-through distributions.

Leaders with the church say the check received will provide food for the next three months, serving 12,000 to 15,000 households in that time.

"Jensen has been a great supporter to the Hope Center as well as the community has been really good at supporting us and helping, along with Sunnybrook Church, bringing food donations, cash donations. It's been an awesome opportunity and awesome experience for us and a blessing we've been able to share with the community," said Operations Director Gary Blankers.

Since January of 2020, the Hope Center has given away nearly 1.2 million pounds of food to the community and leaders say they look forward to continuing to give more thanks to this donation.