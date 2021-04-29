Alaska governor’s travel signals move to return to normalcy

METLAKATLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited three southeast Alaska communities during a one-day swing last week. He took advantage of a streak of sunny weather in a region notorious for its rains for the journey that included travel by float plane. Dunleavy cited increasing vaccine rates and efforts to manage the pandemic in seeking to move the state toward a greater sense of normalcy. That included resuming trips like the one last Thursday. His trip also illustrated the challenges of getting around a state where most communities lack road access. Dunleavy faces an ongoing recall threat, which was fueled early on by anger over budget vetoes and proposed cuts.