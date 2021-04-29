Chauvin juror: After intense trial, verdict was ‘easy part’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death said Wednesday that deliberations were relaxed and methodical as he and 11 other jurors quickly talked their way to agreement in parts of just two days. Brandon Mitchell is the first juror who deliberated in the case to come forward publicly since Derek Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Mitchell, who is Black, said the jury room was a relief after three weeks of emotional testimony that he described as “like a funeral” day after day. He called reaching verdicts “the easy part.”