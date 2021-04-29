Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs have rallied in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing him of treason for his pro-Russian stance over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion. The protesters, who wore masks and followed social distancing rules, spread through Wenceslas Square in Prague. They called on the Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, to bring treason charges against Zeman. They said his recent comments sided with Russia and cast doubts on the findings of the country’s security and intelligence services about the 2014 blast. Some called him “a servant of Kremlin.” The Senate has announced that charges are being considered.