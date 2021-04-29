Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler’s AG’s truck business and Volvo Group are getting ready to start making climate-friendly fuel cells for long-haul trucks together. The two companies said their hydrogen fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, will announce a site for a factory next year. Production is to start production in 2025. The project is a step toward introducing hydrogen as a fuel for hauling goods in the second half of this decade. It’s a long-term view but hydrogen has its advantages, including emitting only water vapor instead of pollutants and carbon dioxide, the main gas blamed for climate change.