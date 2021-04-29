Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that prompted a standoff. The suspect apparently killed himself hours later, and authorities did not immediately release the condition of the wounded officer. Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home in the Boone area Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t appear at work or answer telephone calls. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Officer Logan Fox were shot when they entered the home. Ward was extracted from the scene and died at a hospital. The condition of Fox was not immediately released.