Families of Black men slain by police are hopeful for reform

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family and representatives of Black men killed by the police have met at the White House with senators and Biden administration officials and say they left feeling optimistic. They believe police reform could be approved by May 25, the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The participating lawmakers were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, Republican Sen. Tim Scott and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump says, “They said that we are going to do everything in our power to make sure we have a meaningful bill that we can put on President Biden’s desk.”