Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is defending Rudy Giuliani, his longtime personal lawyer, after federal investigators executed search warrants at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence and office. Trump called Giuliani “a great patriot” in an interview Thursday on Fox Business. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. The officials who confirmed the execution of the search warrants Wednesday did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Giuliani accused federal authorities of a “corrupt double standard” in a statement released through his lawyer.