Former South Sioux City High School staff member arrested in another sexual assault case

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former assistant coach for South Sioux City High School is now facing charges for two separate sexual assaults involving minors.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested on April 28 for first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse by a school employee and for possessing sexually explicit material on his phone involving a minor.

Back in March, Rogers was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old during an incident that allegedly occurred in December 2020.

After being arrested in March, investigators seized Rogers' mobile phone. Court documents say investigators eventually got a search warrant for the phone and discovered numerous video clips of Rogers engaging in sexually explicit actions with a minor.

This minor was a different girl than the one involved with the alleged December incident.

Investigators say they interviewed the girl in the video clips on April 28 and she admitted to performing sexual acts with Rogers while she was 15 and 16 years old. She also admitted to exchanging nude photos with Rogers after he requested them.

The minor says the relationship with Rogers began in 2019 while he was an assistant coach at South Sioux City High School, where she was a freshman.

Following the interview, investigators went to Rogers' South Sioux City residence and arrested him. Rogers was out on bond at the time of this arrest.

The South Sioux City Community School District released the following statement after this latest arrest: