Elderly Italian terrorists surrender in Paris; 1 more sought

PARIS (AP) — Two Italians convicted of left-wing domestic terrorism in Italy decades ago have turned themselves in to French justice authorities. Luigi Bergamin, a 72-year-old former member of the group Prima Linea, voluntarily presented himself at the Paris courthouse on Thursday. Raffaele Ventura, identified as a 71-year-old former member of the Communist Combatant Units, did the same later in the day. Seven other Italians were arrested at their homes in France on Wednesday. All were convicted in Italy of crimes dating to the 1970s and 1980s. The arrests came after decades during which France refused to act on many arrest warrants that Italy issued for convicted left-wing terrorists.