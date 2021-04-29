Le Mars RAGBRAI committee unveils 2021 logo and theme

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The countdown to the Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is on.

There are about three months until RAGBRAI rolls out of Le Mars. And on Thursday, leaders there made a big announcement.

"That excitement is higher than ever and we're ready to go. We're ready to have RAGBRAI here in Le Mars again," said Christoffel

"Le Mars A La Road," that's the fitting town theme for the 2021 RAGBRAI.

Along with the theme, leaders with RAGBRAI Le Mars also unveiled the logo for this year's ride.

Mitch Christoffel, an executive chair for RAGBRAI Le Mars said they were excited to show the community what they've been working on.

"We've had a lot of curiosity and a lot of different people asking us through the past couple of months 'what's going on? Where are we at? We're excited, we want to get involved!' So, today's been a long time coming and we're extremely excited to be able to share that with our community members," said Christoffel.

Le Mars hosted the ride back in 2005.

Peggy Sitzmann another executive chair for RAGBRAI Le Mars said they're happy to have it back in town.

"It's all about the friendship, the teamwork and coming together to provide a great ride across the state of Iowa. We're very lucky to be able to start that here in Le Mars, Iowa," said Sitzmann.

The logo incorporates an ice cream cone and a bike plus that theme fitting for the Ice Cream Capital of the World, where life is sweet.

"We all have a sense of pride when it comes to ice cream obviously so, we wanted to push that on to our sense of pride with hosting RAGBRAI here in Le Mars," said Christoffel.

Christoffel added they're always looking for volunteers to help with the ride.

"That day off is extremely critical, extremely important. We need people to be able to do standard stuff. Whether it's just helping out at the entertainment area, helping out at the beverage cart, helping out with the downtown food vendors. Going out to the main campground and just being of assistance. So, we need up to 400 volunteers on that day-of to make it work," said Christoffel.

Another step before hitting the pavement in July.

RAGBRAI is set to start on Sunday, July 25th.

If you're interested in volunteering or just want more information about the ride you can check out their website here.