Michigan sheriff’s deputy bitten by dog kills animal, owner

READING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State police say a sheriff’s deputy killed an attacking dog and the animal’s owner in southern Michigan. The incident occurred Wednesday night in Hillsdale County’s Reading Township. State police say the deputy was responding to a call about a dog on the loose. The deputy told investigators that he shot the dog after it bit him as he entered the premises. The deputy then shot Oscar Herrera, the owner who was upset and confronted him with a knife. The deputy was treated for dog bites. His name hasn’t been released. State police detectives have been assigned to investigate the incident.