Nebraska counting on sharper Martinez in ‘prove it’ season

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is making it a priority to cut down on his turnovers this season. Martinez lost five of seven fumbles and threw three interceptions as the Cornhuskers went 3-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Fumbles in losses to Iowa and Minnesota were especially costly. Martinez has thrown 14 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions the last two seasons. He’s confident he can cut down on the interceptions with better decision-making. The Huskers play their spring game Saturday.