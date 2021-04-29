Nebraska youth baseball leagues return for 2021 season

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Youth baseball in Nebraska is back after the pandemic canceled and halted many leagues in the state last year.

League officials and players from around the Cornhusker State are gearing up for another spring on the diamond.

Due to the pandemic, most youth baseball leagues either canceled entirely or stopped mid-season last year. One of those leagues was Norfolk City Recreational Baseball.

"To be able to go out with these kids, teach these kids baseball, watching them have a good time, it means the world to me. If I could coach for a hobby I'd probably do it," said Steven Schmit of Norfolk City Recreational Baseball.

Schmit said the season is starting later than usual but that didn't stop the excitement from his athletes when it was announced that the season was on. As for other league's in the state, Nebraska Little League's are returning as well and some even kicked off last weekend.

"It's a return to normalcy and that's the part that I think everybody's going to be thankful for and remember as we get further and further away from this mess," said Dave Arkfeld, the Little League administrator for Nebraska District 3.

Arkfeld said many Little Leagues in Nebraska will be using health and safety protocols in the dugouts, such as spacing people out and having limited amounts of people in at a time.

With youth baseball back in full swing, kids, coaches, and families can now have a home run of a season.

Both Arkfeld and Schmit are excited for this season, especially to hear that roar of the crowd from families cheering on their kids.