Omaha students face discipline for Floyd death reenactment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Omaha high school students accused of reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo of it to social media could not face discipline for the stunt. Westside Communities School District spokeswoman Brandi Paul said she could not speak on the specifics of the matter, but said if students disrupt a school’s learning environment, “there are consequences to those actions.” The picture of the reenactment shows a Westside High School student kneeling on the neck of another student — mimicking the May 25 killing of Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.