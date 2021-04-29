One person killed in two-vehicle accident in Stanton County, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred north of Woodland Park at the intersection of U.S. Highway 35 and 846th Road.

The sheriff's office says just before 2 p.m. an eastbound pickup on 846th Road failed to stop for a stop sign and drove into the path of a southbound car on Highway 35. After the collision, the pickup truck rolled onto its top and the vehicle's driver was ejected onto the road.

Officials say bystanders and law enforcement officers attempted lifesaving efforts on the driver, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the southbound car was restrained due to their airbags deploying. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital.

The pickup involved was reportedly operated by a U.S. Mail carrier who was operating on their rural route.

The sheriff's office says the names of those involved will be released after next of kin have been notified.

