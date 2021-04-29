Oversight agency finds `deficiencies’ in Chicago police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s civilian police oversight agency has completed a 16-month investigation into a wrongful 2019 raid during which a woman was forced to stand naked and handcuffed. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Thursday it found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by about a dozen officers who wrongly raided the apartment of social worker Anjanette Young. Video of the raid obtained by Young as part of her lawsuit against the city shows her telling officers they were raiding the wrong apartment. COPA says it has delivered its findings and recommendations to Superintendent David Brown, but won’t reveal them until he has reviewed them.