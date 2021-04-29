Skyview Park zipline officially open

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An exciting new attraction just opened up in Norfolk, Nebraska.

You can catch kids zipping around on the new 100-foot zipline at Skyview Park.

Kids of all ages were at the zipline, on Thursday, trying it out at the park's playground. Renovations have been going on for the past two weeks.

The zipline is part of a series of improvements made to the upper and middle ring playgrounds at Skyview Park. Kids say it's something they will really enjoy.

"This zipline is a lot of fun. One thing I really like is that you don't have to hold on at the top and you feel like you won't fall off. But you can actually sit down on it so that you can relax kind of. And also you go pretty fast and at the end there's a little bump and you go like swinging up" said Lumae Maranville, one of Thursday's zipline riders.

Maranville says she will definitely come back to use the zipline.