Tennessee could mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that requires businesses or government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. The Republican-dominated Legislature gave the bill final passage Thursday, sending it to GOP Gov. Bill Lee. The sign outside the facility in question would say: “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.” Lawmakers already approved legislation leaving schools open to lawsuits if they let transgender children or employees use facilities associated with their gender identity.