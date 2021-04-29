Thailand says COVID-19 has peaked, but adds restrictions

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand say its recent wave of COVID-19 cases has peaked after setting record daily highs for new cases and deaths. However, they are implementing new restrictions starting Saturday to curb the spread of the virus. The nearly 1,900 new cases Thursday was the first increase under 2,000 since April 23. In one major change, people arriving from abroad must spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of where they are coming from or whether they’ve been vaccinated. Other new restrictions will depend on how many new infections are occurring in each province. In Bangkok, restaurants must switch to takeout only and gyms and fitness centers will close.