Venezuela’s beloved ‘doctor of the poor’ to be beatified

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A man considered by millions of Venezuelans to be the “doctor of the poor” is set to be beatified, a step toward sainthood. Jose Gregorio Hernández will be beatified Friday during a ceremony in Venezuela’s capital. Hernández was a physician, university professor and researcher before his death in 1919. The case that prompted beatification was that of a girl who had been shot in the head but recovered completely — a miracle attributed to Hernández. Initial plans called for a ceremony at a stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to change the venue and limit attendance to fewer than 300 people.