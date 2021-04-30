A hot start to May comes our way before thunderstorm chances move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind calmed down today and temperatures went up a bit to make for a beautiful Friday!

We have a rather warm weekend ahead of us and it even begins tonight when temperatures don’t fall that much for this time of year and we’ll see mostly clear skies and low in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday is going to be a hot day for the first day of May as highs could approach 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a strong southwest wind that could gust over 30 miles per hour at times.

We’ll see some changes move in on Sunday as a cold front pushes in.

That front will give us more cloud cover and also give us a chance of some afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We do cool things down next week.

I'll take a look at that in your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.