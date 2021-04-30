A wedding band found in landfill reunited with its owner

Castle Hayne, N.C. (NBC) - A sanitation crew and county landfill workers from North Carolina went above and beyond to help a couple find their wedding ring that they accidentally threw away.

Pam Smith was frantic after she realized she had tossed her wedding ring in the trash.

Her husband, Chuck, ran outside to check the trash cans, but they were empty.

He then ran down the street to catch up with the neighborhood trash crew.

The crew couldn't just dump the trash on the street, so they waited until they got to the landfill.

That's where about a half-dozen workers starting going through trash, inch by inch.

Fortunately, they found the ring just minutes before the landfill was supposed to close for the day.

"I noticed this lady was standing on front of my bulldozer praying, so i called my wife and we're praying with her, lord, show this woman favor." Said Kedar Brunson a sanitation worker

"It's like we went through every bag. we went through, literally the last bag, before found it." Said a sanitation worker.

"We found it luckily, with the grace of god." Said a sanitation worker.

Pam wrote a letter to everyone who helped look for the ring, thanking them for their hard work.

She says the incident made her realize there are a lot of good people in this world that are still willing to help.