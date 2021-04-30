Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one officer and critically injured another during a wild chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The Chandler Police Department tweeted that Officer Christopher Farrar was struck by the car and killed. ABC15 News reported that a Gilbert Police officer was hospitalized with critical injuries. The station said the incident began as a pursuit in Pinal County and ended at an auto dealership in Gilbert.