City of Sioux City plants tree for Arbor Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Arbor Day started in Nebraska in 1872, but the tradition of planting trees on April 30th is now a nation wide tradition.

The first Arbor Day was celebrated when J. Sterling Mortin rallied Nebraskans to plant more than a million trees on that day.

The City of Sioux City celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting a tree at Carlin Park.

The tree is a London Plane tree.

Officials with the city said it will provide shelter and shade for those playing at the park.

"We're committed to planting trees just like he is. He saw the need in Nebraska and we see the need also in Sioux City. For the multitude of benefits it provides. Everything from beauty, animal habitat, to energy efficiencies," said Kelly Bach, Parks Maintenance Field Supervisor.

The tree was also dedicated in honor of Sioux City's sister city of Gjilan, Kosovo.

"Obviously we would love to go there. They came here. We would love to go there, learn more about them so we can really build our relationship. But unfortunately with the pandemic that has made travel very difficult. So, we want to continue growing and spreading our cultural exchange and we wanted to do something to symbolize that we're committed to this relationship, in growing it and we thought a tree planting was a perfect way to do that," said Jessica Johnson, Project Management Specialist, City of Sioux City.

Along with the tree planting and dedication, the new tree-themed playground was also opened at Carlin Park.