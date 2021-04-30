Dordt falls to Missouri Baptist in NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - #16 Dordt falls in five sets to #6 Missouri Baptist in the NAIA volleyball tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Dordt dropped the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-15. But the Defenders rallied to win the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-19 to force a deciding fifth set.

The fifth sets was close the whole way. The two teams were tied 13-13 but the Spartans closed the match two straight points to win set five 15-13 and take the match 3-2.

Brenna Krommendyk led the way for the Defenders with 13 kills. Corrina Timmermans tallied 11 and Jessi De Jager added nine.

Giovanna Tapigliani tallied a match high 21 kills for Missouri Baptist. Emma Lattimore and Sara Klunder tallied 14 and 12 kills respectively.

Dordt finishes the season 18-7. Missouri Baptist and Midland will meet in the NAIA title match Saturday night at 7:30.