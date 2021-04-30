FedEx shooting victims to be remembered at big ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse will be remembered Saturday during a public ceremony at the football stadium where the Indianapolis Colts play. The three-hour event is expected to draw thousands to Lucas Oil Stadium. It comes two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community. A spokesperson for the Sikh Coalition said that while the Sikh community is hosting the event, the hope is that people from across the state will join to support the affected families. Private services for victims from the Sikh community are also expected to take place in the coming week.