Hospital fire kills 15 virus patients as India steps up jabs

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India has killed 15 patients as the country grappling with the worst outbreak yet steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say don’t have enough jabs. Police say 50 other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters early Saturday. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Faced with an unprecedented surge in cases that has filled hospitals and crematoriums, the government on Saturday shifted its faltering vaccination campaign into high gear by saying all adults 18 and over were getting their shots. But some states already said they do not have enough doses for everyone.