SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Iowa State’s leading scorer last season is transferring to Gonzaga. Rasir Bolton says on Twitter that he’s “110% committed” to the Zags. Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones last season. Bolton started 50 of 51 games in two seasons at Iowa State and averaged 15 points.