Kidnappers in Haiti release 9 people including priests, nuns

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Roman Catholic authorities say kidnappers in Haiti have released five priests, two nuns and two other people who had been held for nearly three weeks. The France-based Society of Priests of St. James issued a statement Friday expressing “joy and our great satisfaction to find them safe.” It did not describe how they were released or say if a ransom had been paid. Ten people were kidnapped on April 11 east of the capital. At least one of the priests is French. One of the relatives was previously released because she was sick.