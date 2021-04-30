No injuries following semi fire in Le Mars, IA

No injuries following semi fire in Le Mars, IANew
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - No one was hurt after a semi caught on fire Friday morning in Le Mars, Iowa.
Shortly before 7 a.m. the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was call to the 116 mile marker exit ramp for a fully-involved semi fire.
Firefighters attacked the fire with water and foam. The trailer suffered some heat damage but was saved.
Authorities say the fire originated in the engine compartment, with the probable cause a fuel line that was leaking or ruptured.
Authorities say 42,000 pounds of frozen goods on the trailer was salvageable.
The semi-tractor is considered a total loss, suffering $50,000 worth of damage.
Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Office, and Stockton Towing.