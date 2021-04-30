No injuries following semi fire in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - No one was hurt after a semi caught on fire Friday morning in Le Mars, Iowa.

Shortly before 7 a.m. the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was call to the 116 mile marker exit ramp for a fully-involved semi fire.

Firefighters attacked the fire with water and foam. The trailer suffered some heat damage but was saved.

Image Courtesy: Le Mars Fire-Rescue

Authorities say the fire originated in the engine compartment, with the probable cause a fuel line that was leaking or ruptured.

Authorities say 42,000 pounds of frozen goods on the trailer was salvageable.

The semi-tractor is considered a total loss, suffering $50,000 worth of damage.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Office, and Stockton Towing.