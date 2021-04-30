Sioux Gateway Airport to host aircraft disaster drill on May 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland First responders along with the 185th Air Refueling Wing Fire & Rescue are planning to have a full-scale exercise on Saturday, May 1 to prep for possible emergencies in the future.

According to Woodbury County Emergency Management, this full-scale aircraft disaster demonstration is required by the FAA every three years.

The purpose of this exercise is to evaluate the capabilities of the emergency management system if a disaster would occur at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Officials say during the morning hours, residents may see large amounts of smoke rising from the airport area as well as additional emergency vehicles.

This exercise is not open for the public to watch, and officials are asking people to avoid the area.