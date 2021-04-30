South Dakota governor sues Biden administration over Mount Rushmore fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has filed a lawsuit against officials in President Biden's administration over the cancellation of the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

“Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special,” stated Gov. Noem in a press release. "After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service (NPS) to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."

Noem says the new administration backed out of the agreement to host a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore without "any meaningful explanation." Through this lawsuit, South Dakota is asking the court to reinstate the firework permit so the event can be hosted this summer like it was last year.

The filed complaint against the Biden administration can be read here.