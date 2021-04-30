March US incomes surge as relief rolls out, spending jumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery. The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, the best showing since a 6.5% spending increase in June. Spending had fallen 1% in February as frigid winter weather disrupted sales. Incomes surged by a record-breaking 21.1% in March after having fallen 7% in February. The big gain reflected delivery of billions of dollars in relief payments with individual payments of up to $1,400 from the $1.9 trillion support package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.