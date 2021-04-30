Trump Interior secretary runs for new Montana US House seat

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he’s running for Montana’s newly awarded U.S. House seat. Zinke told The Associated Press on Friday that he is running after filing paperwork a day earlier to organize a campaign committee. Zinke told AP that political divisions represent the biggest problem facing the nation and he feels it’s his duty to run after spending the past two years in the private sector. The new House district’s boundaries have not been set, but the election is slated for November 2022. Zinke is a former Navy Seal and was Montana’s lone U.S. House member from 2015 to 2017. He resigned from the Trump administration amid investigations into allegations that he misused his office. Zinke said they were politically motivated.