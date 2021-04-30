TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to SeptemberNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.
The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.
Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.