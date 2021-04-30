Two nurses in Kansas City find love in the time of COVID

In a grim year for healthcare workers, two nurses in Kansas City grew closer together and fell in love.

As they battled the pandemic, one in the ER and the other in the hospital ICU, their love got stronger.

"My plan today is to propose to my girlfriend who is a nurse in the emergency room here.” Said Michael Senne, ICU nurse.

It's a pretty good plan on the rooftop heliport at St. Luke's on the Plaza.

“I am expecting flawless proposal and for her to say yes." Said Senne.

Hidden in a staircase, with fears of a young couples future, fighting COVID, somewhat behind him.

“We were at times afraid to even see each other." Said Senne

When you work in healthcare there's a lot of uncertainty and when the love of your life is equally in the fight there's just so many unknowns.

But this moment...

"I wanted to catch her completely off guard..." Said Senne.

She said yes.

"COVID definitely gave us more time together which i think really helped us fell deeper in love with each other." Said Senne.

“I was a little bit more scared for him because he works in the COVID ICU and just being exposed longer." Said Sage Smith, ER nurse

“Came up here last Fourth of July and watch fireworks here." Said Smith.

The couple plans to set a date for August or September.