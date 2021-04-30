US approves high-dose opioid reversal nasal spray from Hikma

U.S. regulators have approved the first high-dose nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ Kloxxado. It’s a nasal spray containing 8 milligrams of naloxone. That’s double the highest dose available now. Experts and patient advocates say the more potent medicine is needed because multiple doses are often needed to rescue someone today. Hikma expects to launch it sometime in the second half of 2021, and will disclose the price then. Naloxone is a prescription drug, but it’s generally available nationwide without one through public health programs and at pharmacies.