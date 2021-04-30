US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House says, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergency of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” she said.