Very warm weekend with a few thundershowers possible Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have a very quiet start to the day with clear skies and temperatures that are generally in the 40s.



With dry air in place, fog is not a concern so you should encounter no real issues for the morning commute.



There will be a lot of sunshine to start the day with just a few passing clouds in the afternoon.



We will end up well into the 70s for highs today with a lighter wind that what we saw yesterday.



Southerly winds will keep up overnight and keep us from falling off with lows in the 50s.



Temperatures will really jump on Saturday and it will be borderline hot with highs nearing 90 degrees.



It will be breezy with southwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour.



Sunday will see the high near 80 degrees with the chance for some spotty thundershowers possible.



No severe weather is expected.



