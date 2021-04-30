‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesotans spent 18 months worrying over whether the 2020 Census would finally cost them a precious seat in Congress, expecting to lose one to faster-growing competitors in the South and West even if they found and counted every last soul in the state. Turns out they could have spared the concern. In Minnesota — a state that’s long seen itself as above average — residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. Their dedication likely saved the day, and many took to social media to exult. As one wrote: “Never try and defeat Minnesota in a paperwork contest.”