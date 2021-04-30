With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power. An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.