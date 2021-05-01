A cold front to bring a chance of thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a warm and windy day across Siouxland with some places getting into the 90s for the first time this spring.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of a cold front that will be approaching the area for Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, some thunderstorms could be forming along that cold front and continuing into the evening and overnight hours.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Showers chances could continue into early Monday morning and Monday will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s and it will be breezy as well.

I'll have more about the changes heading into next week tonight on News 4 at 6:30 and 10.