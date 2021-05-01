Biden Administration halts military funds from being used on border wall

The Biden Administration is halting some of the border wall construction.

The administration announced Friday that it was canceling all border wall construction projects that were being funded with redirected military money.

The Trump Administration increased defense department money going to border wall projects when Congress refused to appropriate the funds in early 2018.

It's not clear whether the Biden Administration would permanently end all wall construction like those paid for by the Department of Homeland Security's budget but all of those projects are on pause.

However, the Department of Homeland Security Announced it was doing repair work on parts of the wall like the Rio Grande Valley flood barrier system and soil erosion in San Diego.

As a candidate, President Biden pledged not to build additional wall. Once in office he paused all border wall construction.