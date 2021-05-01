Diplomats from 5 nations resuming Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — High-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain are set to resume talks focused on bringing the United States back into their landmark nuclear deal with Iran. The U.S. will not have a representative at the table when the diplomats meet in Vienna on Saturday because former President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the country out of the deal in 2018. Trump also restored and augmented sanctions to try to force Iran into renegotiating the pact with more concessions. U.S. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the 2015 agreement, and a U.S. delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran. Diplomats from the other world powers are acting as go-betweens.