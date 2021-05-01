GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — With vaccination rates lagging in red states, Republican leaders have begun stepping up efforts to persuade their supporters to get the shot, at times combating misinformation spread by some of their own. The message is that vaccines are safe and effective, representing a triumph of science and President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed rather than government overreach. Mississippi has the nation’s lowest vaccination rate, with less than 31% of its population receiving at least one anti-coronavirus shot. And the four states that proceed it in national rankings, Alabama, Louisiana, Idaho and Wyoming, all vote reliably Republican in presidential races. By contrast, the five states with the highest vaccination rates backed President Joe Biden.