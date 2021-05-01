State Auditor makes statement after Gov. Reynolds rejects federal money

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she rejected $95 million in federal money for coronavirus testing in schools because she didn't think there was a need for the funding.

Governor Reynolds announced the news Thursday night at a FOX News roundtable discussion in Orlando. Reynolds criticized President Joe Biden's administration for offering the money aimed at expanding testing.

The Republican Party of Iowa praised Reynolds' decision, saying the Biden administration had failed in its efforts to return students to in-person classrooms but Reynolds had succeeded.

In a statement from Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand, he criticized the governor, saying the move is a "partisan stunt just cost Iowans $95 million."

Sand says the money could have created hundreds of strong-paying jobs to administer and assist in testing at schools, sporting events, graduations, and in contact tracing.

In a news release from Sand's office he says that turning down the $95M in federal aid also puts students, teachers, administrators and other school staff at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

