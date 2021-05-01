Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has loosened several COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for people holding a government-issued immunity card. As of Saturday, individuals with the plastic cards may enter indoor dining rooms, hotels, theaters, cinemas, spas, gyms, libraries, museums and other recreational venues. Vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible for the Hungarian immunity cards, which must be presented at establishments before entry. Businesses can be issued heavy fines if they allow non-card holders to enter. The cards represent Hungary’s latest step to reopen amid an ambitious vaccination campaign. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in the 27-nation European Union, but also the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.