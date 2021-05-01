Incident under review by Sioux City Police Command

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Command of the Sioux City Police Department are reviewing an incident that included the arrest of a man Thursday morning at a downtown restaurant.

That announcement was made by police in an emailed news release Saturday afternoon. The story first surfaced shortly after the incident when video of the arrest, taken by bystanders, started circulating on social media.

In the release, investigators say that they received a call to the restaurant, in the 500 block of Gordon Drive, for a complaint of an intoxicated female trying to fight with other customers.

They say, during their initial contact with the person who made the complaint, 29-year-old John E. Wright, Jr. of Sioux City "interjected himself into the situation and disrupts the conversation officers were having with the complainant and staff."

Officers say that the woman who they were called to the restaurant about was ordered to leave and she complied with the officers and left without incident.

The release goes on to say: While attempting to collect additional information for the report, an officer was concerned with the way Wright was treating staff and requested that Wright be “nice” to the staff. Wright became more agitated and started being more provocative in his conduct. He was asked to stop his behavior, or he would be asked to leave. Wright continued to be loud and disruptive. At the request of the manager, Wright was ordered to leave or face arrest. Wright refused those commands and when officers went to place in into custody, he resisted arrest. An officer displayed a taser during the arrest attempt as a method to dissuade Wright from active aggression and to overcome his active resistance to his arrest. In addition to this de-escalation tactic, another officer is able to convince Wright to surrender. Eventually Wright followed officers’ orders and was placed into handcuffs.

You can read the entire news release from Sioux City Police here.

Police also released body camera footage from the three primary officers that were involved in the incident. You can view those, as provided in their entirety by Sioux City Police, below.

Police say they made the following redactions in the video: the original complainant's identity as she was not directly involved in the arrest of John Wright, personal identifiable information such as dates of birth and SSN’s, medical information and other persons in the jail booking area. The release says clips were also trimmed once the officer involved no longer had contact with Wright.

Body Camera Video #1

Body Camera Video #2

Body Camera Video #3

According to court records, Wright pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of Interference with Official Acts and was ordered to pay a fine of $250, court costs and a crime services surcharge of 15% totaling $347.50.